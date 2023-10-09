Konnan says top female AEW star reminds him of Chelsea Green's "Hot Mess" gimmick

According to wrestling veteran Konnan, an AEW star's recent character transformation has drawn parallels with Chelsea Green's "Hot Mess" gimmick. The star in question is Toni Storm.

Storm's character evolution has been unfolding since her split from Saraya and Ruby Soho. The culmination of this narrative was showcased in the final episode of the ongoing "Portrait of a Star" series, where Storm had a meltdown, which saw the emergence of "Timeless Toni Storm" with smeared makeup, introducing fans to her new gimmick.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, fans got to see the live glimpse of Timeless Toni Storm. She had smeared makeup and a new look that is being praised by fans. However, wrestling veteran Konnan says it reminds him of WWE Superstar Chelsea Green's old gimmick.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan shared his thoughts on Toni Storm's new gimmick and stated that it reminds him of Chealse Green's IMPACT Wrestling "Hot Mess" gimmick.

"You know what she reminded me of a little bit. Remember when Chelsea Green was the [Hot] mess in IMPACT, she had the wedding dress on and the smeared lipstick," Konnan said. (20:01 - 20:09)

Green's "Hot Mess" was her alter-ego in IMPACT Wrestling. The heel gimmick saw her portray a psychotic character, and she even won the Knockout Championship under this character.

WWE veteran Bully Ray praised AEW star Toni Storm's new gimmick

AEW star Toni Storm is receiving praise from both fans and critics for her character work. It seems she has gained a fan in Bully Ray with her new 'Timeless Toni Storm' gimmick.

Speaking in an interview, Bully Ray praised AEW star Toni Storm for her character work.

"I love what she's doing right now," he said. "The whole British thing, I really, really enjoyed it ... The match between Toni Storm and Saraya was entertaining, I really do," Bully Ray said .

It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has in store for Toni Storm's new character.

