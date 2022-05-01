"It was a big honor"- Konnan shares his thoughts on first-time-ever match on AEW Dynamite 

WCW legend Konnan has given his take on the first-time-ever clash between Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler on last week's AEW Dynamite.

The two halves of FTR faced each other to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Thus far, Darby Allin, Samoa Joe, Kyle O'Reilly, and Adam Cole have qualified for the tournament. Dax pinned Cash after a physical match to join the aforementioned stars.

The match was well-received by fans both in attendance and at home. Konnan is another who had positive words for the Dynamite bout. Speaking on a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, he praised the physicality of the match and each competitors' love for Bret and Owen Hart:

"There was nothing choreographed about this, a good physical match. I prefer episodic TV to tournaments and the only reason I found this out is because I know them and I've read up on them now...I guess Owen Hart or Bret Hart was like their hero so they've always had a big affinity for Owen Hart. So to them it was a big honor and the fans know that it was a big honor, and they've never wrestled each other." (4:45-5:36)

FTR want to win the AEW Tag Team titles again

Nothing has been announced yet, but FTR have made it clear they have the AEW tag titles in their sights. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus retained the titles against reDRagon on the April 13th AEW Dynamite. Following the match, Dax and Cash made their way to the ramp, confronting both reDRagon and the tag champs.

FTR have since made it known that they plan to become the company's first-ever two-time Tag Team Champions. They also acknowledged that they will need to face reDRagon before setting their eyes on Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

The duo are closing in on their third concurrent title with the AEW tag belts. They currenlty hold the ROH and AAA tag championships and are the #1 ranked contenders in the tag division.

