"They have not been used well" - WCW legend Konnan slams how AEW has booked two popular wrestlers

Konnan was recently asked on the Keepin' It 100 podcast about his thoughts on Santana and Ortiz's booking in AEW so far. The WCW veteran has a close relationship with the two and was audibly disappointed at how poorly they have been used.

Konnan questioned the point of Santana and Ortiz being in a faction with veteran wrestler Chris Jericho:

"I don’t know, I’ve asked the same thing. Every time Chris Jericho comes out he’s never with his squad, he’s always alone or with Sammy. But now he’s tagging up – it looked like he was tagging up – with Eddie. And I’m like, ‘Why do you have a crew if you’re tagging up with somebody else?’ You know? So they have not been used well at all."

Santana and Ortiz recently teamed up with The Lucha Brothers and Eddie Kingston against 2point0, The Acclaimed, and Daniel Garcia. The match itself was more focused on Kingston and his feud with Garcia and 2point0.

So far, Proud and Powerful have been little more than backup, which is truly undeserving on such an amazing tag team. Hopefully, the duo will get a push in 2022.

AEW might just have too many tag teams for one set of titles

AEW has come under fire before for the amount of tag team matches on one show. While they're entertaining, the glaring problem is the number of teams and factions.

A possible solution, other than another full show, would be to introduce trios titles. Most groups have three or more members, and a set of belts dedicated to them could allow teams like Proud and Powerful to shine.

Even the current tag team champions, The Lucha Brothers, are a trio with PAC known as Death Triangle. In addition to Death Triangle, other groups like The Pinnacle, Best Friends, Garcia and 2point0 could fall under the trios rankings instead of tag team rankings as well.

AEW has a long way to go, and hopefully, we'll see some positive changes in the said division next year.

Edited by Kartik Arry