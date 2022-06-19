"They hardly use him" - Konnan slams AEW for wasting former WWE Superstar's potential

Wrestling legend Konnan recently criticized AEW management for underutilizing Miro.

The Bulgarian star was out nursing a hamstring injury he suffered late last year, which forced him to miss several months of in-ring action. However, the former WWE Superstar shook the wrestling world when he returned on the Double or Nothing fallout episode of AEW Dynamite a few weeks ago.

The Redeemer appeared to be in fine physical shape as he defeated Johnny Elite. Fast forward to the Road Rager edition, he prevailed over Ethan Page to advance to the finals of the inaugural All-Atlantic Championship tournament. Despite Miro steadily regaining his prominence, Konnan took issue with his booking.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the WCW veteran reflected on how the company has dropped the ball on the 37-year-old by not utilizing him consistently:

"Look at Miro how he came in, and he probably, I'm assuming he said f*** this Gamer [persona] bulls**t, you know, let me do this, you know, and they did and look at him, and it's funny because they hardly use him ever since he turned into [God's Favorite gimmick] doing this great character. You hardly even see Miro anymore," Konnan said. (4:15)

You can listen to the full episode below:

Miro has punched his ticket to the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

Miro's win over Ethan Page on Wednesday confirmed his participation in the upcoming four-way match for the inaugural All-Atlantic Championship on June 26.

He has now joined PAC, who defeated Buddy Matthews in his singles debut to secure his spot in the finals. The remaining two participants are yet to be determined, but AEW has announced the qualifiers.

Miro @ToBeMiro If you mock the god in front of you, don't be surprised when you meet the devil behind you. If you mock the god in front of you, don't be surprised when you meet the devil behind you. https://t.co/Br39rnFyWJ

In the upcoming episode of Dynamite, Malakai Black will face his arch-enemy Penta Oscuro in a high-stakes matchup.

Meanwhile, NJPW has reserved the last spot as they will be conducting two qualifying matches during their tour on June 20 at Korakuen Hall.

It will be interesting to see which other stars will join PAC and Miro for a chance to become the first-ever All-Atlantic Champion.

(If you use any quote from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Keepin' It 100 podcast)

Do WWE writers watch AEW? We asked a former SmackDown head writer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Miro win the All-Atlantic Championship? Yes No 0 votes so far