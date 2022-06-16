It's time for AEW to put its faith in Miro

AEW has kicked off the tournament to crown their inaugural All-Atlantic Champion, a title that seems to have miraculously appeared out of nowhere. Without fanfare, Tony Khan created it out of thin air.

The brackets are set, and grapplers from all nations and backgrounds are looking to make AEW history. While we're not sure how this new championship will fall in terms of the promotion's pecking order, there's at least one more trophy for this vastly swollen roster to compete for.

We're already underway, and one performer looks like he is the one who should be headed to the mountaintop: Miro.

The former three-time former WWE United States Champion has seen some success thus far with All Elite Wrestling. He won the TNT Championship with a convincing and brutal victory over Darby Allin and looked dominant. However, he only held the title for 140 days.

He was then out due to injury for six months before being resurrected recently.

Miro quickly rose to the occasion, starting with a squash over Johnny Elite. He followed that up with a fantastic All-Atlantic Tourney match-up with Ethan Page on this week's Dynamite, which Miro also won. He's currently one of the favorites to win the tournament.

Ever since Miro arrived in AEW, we've been waiting for his christening as a major player, and now is the time

After years of frustration, Miro was seeking his redemption when he signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2020. It was not so much a career move as it was an exodus, as he finally had to walk out of the wilderness he was in with WWE. Otherwise, he would simply be wandering for eternity.

At 6 feet tall and a rock-solid 300 pounds, he emerged on AEW programming looking built like a god. He even proclaimed himself to be some kind of sports entertainment deity.

Perhaps Miro was preaching to the choir because he looks better than ever right now. At 37 years of age, it's time for his star to rise before it gets too late. When he joined the promotion, most members of the internet wrestling community just took it as the gospel that he would eventually be the AEW World Champion.

Due to some bad early booking and those later injuries, Miro has been trapped in wrestling purgatory for quite a while. Now it's time for Tony Khan to set him free, so he can begin his proper ascent to the throne.

Born on Christmas Day, Miro is clearly a man of destiny, no matter what any of the non-believers might tell you. He didn't arrive in AEW by accident; he was sent there by fate to fulfill his tremendous promise.

Now, he needs to run the table in this All-Atlantic Championship tournament, defend it honorably and position himself to take the next step to the main event and the world championship.

If he's able to pull off a miraculous streak that ends with him eventually holding the gold? That would be one of the greatest stories ever told.

