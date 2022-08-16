"Good but not that great" - Konnan takes a shot at Dave Meltzer for his stand on 27-year-old star's run in AEW

Konnan slammed notable journalist Dave Meltzer for the latter's dual-edge take on Konoshuke Takeshita's AEW run.

Takeshita has been nothing short of a sensation this year in All Elite Wrestling. The Japanese star has enthralled wrestling lovers across the globe with some of his splendid performances. It's worth noting that the 27-year old is already a veteran of 11 years thus far.

Takeshita has been making successful splashes in the American wrestling scene this year. Seasoned veterans like Dave Meltzer have also appreciated the DDT-Pro Wrestling star. However, WCW legend Konnan had an interesting revelation to make.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan took a jibe at Dave Meltzer for his pendulum stand on Takeshita's AEW run:

"I think I'm right when I say this. If I'm not mistaken, Meltzer really put him (Takeshita) over. I do respect Meltzer a lot. He was like 'oh yeah Takeshita was in DDT and he's f**king gonna be one of the best. When I watched him, I was like 'okay he's good but not that great'. What's going on here because you can say Meltzer is on his payroll but Meltzer buries him too. So, that's a weird payroll. I don't know the deal, just don't bury him so you don't look so f**ked," said Konnan. (2.34-3.14)

The 58-year old further weighed in on the potential of some young talents like Takeshita:

"I might see Danny (Daniel Garcia) in the future being somebody, Takeshita being somebody and maybe even (Wheeler) Yuta but right now? Come on," he added. (3.29-3.38)

Dave Meltzer says WWE is also interested in Konosuke Takeshita

Known as the "Future of DDT'', the Osaka-born star is a 5-time KO-D Openweight Champion in his home promotion.The young gun has impressed everyone with his hard-hitting yet fluid wrestling style. However, he has also proven to be a good storyteller despite the language barrier.

Speaking recently on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE might be interested in signing the Japanese star:

"I don’t know what his deal is with DDT. WWE is looking for a big Japanese guy as we speak, and this guy’s got some size, and he’s young, and he’s got a good body, and he’s a fantastic wrestler. So somebody there may stumble upon him and be interested, because he’s exactly what they’re looking for," said Meltzer.

Konosuke Takeshita 竹下幸之介 @Takesoup Today I am leaving America. I have so many great memories of the last 4 months. Thank you all for being so nice to me. @AEW Today I am leaving America. I have so many great memories of the last 4 months. Thank you all for being so nice to me. @AEW https://t.co/XQwkNlI6oo

Konosuke Takeshita has capitalized on every single opportunity AEW has presented to him. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the 27-year old.

