"Good but not that great" - Konnan takes a shot at Dave Meltzer for his stand on 27-year-old star's run in AEW

Konnan slammed notable journalist Dave Meltzer for the latter's dual-edge take on Konoshuke Takeshita's AEW run.
Takeshita has been nothing short of a sensation this year in All Elite Wrestling. The Japanese star has enthralled wrestling lovers across the globe with some of his splendid performances. It's worth noting that the 27-year old is already a veteran of 11 years thus far.
Takeshita has been making successful splashes in the American wrestling scene this year. Seasoned veterans like Dave Meltzer have also appreciated the DDT-Pro Wrestling star. However, WCW legend Konnan had an interesting revelation to make.
Speaking on Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan took a jibe at Dave Meltzer for his pendulum stand on Takeshita's AEW run:
"I think I'm right when I say this. If I'm not mistaken, Meltzer really put him (Takeshita) over. I do respect Meltzer a lot. He was like 'oh yeah Takeshita was in DDT and he's f**king gonna be one of the best. When I watched him, I was like 'okay he's good but not that great'. What's going on here because you can say Meltzer is on his payroll but Meltzer buries him too. So, that's a weird payroll. I don't know the deal, just don't bury him so you don't look so f**ked," said Konnan. (2.34-3.14)
The 58-year old further weighed in on the potential of some young talents like Takeshita:
"I might see Danny (Daniel Garcia) in the future being somebody, Takeshita being somebody and maybe even (Wheeler) Yuta but right now? Come on," he added. (3.29-3.38)
Dave Meltzer says WWE is also interested in Konosuke Takeshita
Known as the "Future of DDT'', the Osaka-born star is a 5-time KO-D Openweight Champion in his home promotion.The young gun has impressed everyone with his hard-hitting yet fluid wrestling style. However, he has also proven to be a good storyteller despite the language barrier.
Speaking recently on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE might be interested in signing the Japanese star:
"I don’t know what his deal is with DDT. WWE is looking for a big Japanese guy as we speak, and this guy’s got some size, and he’s young, and he’s got a good body, and he’s a fantastic wrestler. So somebody there may stumble upon him and be interested, because he’s exactly what they’re looking for," said Meltzer.
(You can read more here)
Konosuke Takeshita has capitalized on every single opportunity AEW has presented to him. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the 27-year old.
Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda when using quotes from this article.
We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.
Q. Should Takeshita sign a full-time deal with AEW?
Yes
No