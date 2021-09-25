WCW legend criticizes AEW for not booking Kenny Omega vs. Daniel Bryan in the main event of Dynamite

WCW legend Konnan believes Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega should have been in the main event of the recently concluded AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam show.

While speaking on his podcast, Keepin' It 100, Konnan heaped praise on the match between Bryan and Omega, notably stating that both men provided a collective display of physical and logical contest in a Japanese style.

He added that fans tend to love strong style wrestling and cited the same rationale behind AEW bringing more NJPW talent:

"I thought it was great. And, you know, physical, logical, effective, great chops, not a lot of wasted motions, and then at the end, they went new Japan style because that's what their fans like. They double down on their fans, and their fans like that style." Konnan added, "That's why Suzuki is there, and they bring all these Japanese people they like that type. They like that strong style. So for that fan base, that was good."

The Macho Beard @Machobeard4life Kenny Omega vs Bryan Danielson got a 5🌟 rating from Dave Meltzer. This is the first time Meltzer has given a Danielson's match 5 stars. Kenny Omega vs Bryan Danielson got a 5🌟 rating from Dave Meltzer. This is the first time Meltzer has given a Danielson's match 5 stars. https://t.co/SXJcHB4oDj

Although Konnan loved Tony Khan's perception of making people tune into the show by giving Bryan and Omega first, he believes Baker's title defense against Ruby Soho was a relatively weaker option to close out the show:

"But I do wanna make a point. That should have been the main event, and I'm gonna tell you why. I like the idea of Tony Khan making you turn into the show very early 'cause CM Punk might come out, or Omega and Bryan might wrestle, and it makes you watch it from the beginning, and make you go, I might miss something. A female would probably say, oh yeah, it would be [a male mindset] to say that women shouldn't be in the main event. But if your match isn't better than Omega and Bryan, you shouldn't have been in the main event, and their match wasn't better. Their match was good, but it was not better than Omega and Bryan. That's why they should have been the main event," Konnan said.

Will AEW book a rematch between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson?

Fans may be a little upset with the fact Bryan and Omega didn't close out AEW's biggest weekly show ever.

Both men fought each other for a straight 30 minutes, thus ending their match to a time-limit draw. Despite Omega denying a rematch with Bryan on social media, fans may get to see a winner emerge between them in another clash, possibly for the coveted AEW World Championship.

Do you think Bryan vs. Omega should have been the main event of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam? Sound off in the comments section below.

