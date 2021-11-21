“It was too long” - Former WCW and WWE star gives his honest opinion about AEW Full Gear

Konnan spoke his mind about AEW Full Gear on the latest episode of the "Keepin' it 100 with Konnan" podcast. Speaking about the PPV, the former WCW and WWE star said:

“That was the main thing. It was too long but the matches were good. Every match was at least 18 minutes.”

The four-hour show was packed with exciting matches from top to bottom. The event kicked off with younger talents, with Darby Allin and MJF presenting a technical masterpiece. The event ended with a feel-good moment when Hangman Page finally became world champion by pinning Kenny Omega. Criticizing AEW’s effort to cater to its niche audience, Konnan added:

“I also think that to them [AEW] pay-per-view is really for their hardcore fans. [But] you're also going to turn away casual [fans in the process].”

AEW Full Gear is reported to have earned 145,000 buys, making it the company’s second most financially successful show after All Out in 2021. It was estimated to draw around $4 million in revenues. It has been clear that the event was a success, and that AEW is on solid ground from a financial standpoint.

Konnan was last seen in AEW as the cornerman for Santana and Ortiz

During Santana and Ortiz’s feud with FTR earlier this year, Konnan appeared on AEW. On the June 26th episode of Dynamite, he appeared to face off against FTR manager Tully Blanchard. In an extremely heated confrontation with the former NWA US Champion, Konnan implicitly referred to Tully’s daughter Tessa Blanchard’s ongoing relationship with former AAA star Daga.

This got an immediate reaction from the crowd as the veteran showed how to work on the mic. He later managed Santana and Ortiz on Fight for the Fallen show against FTR in a losing effort.

Konnan has worked for all the major promotions in North America including CMLL, AAA, WWE, WCW, and TNA. He is also a former world titleholder at CMLL, and is currently serving as the head booker for AAA.

It was not the first time he had made an appearance in AEW. He previously appeared on Inner-Circle’s Vegas tour and as a DJ during Stadium Stampede at AEW Double or Nothing in 2021.

