"Why can't you do that" - Konnan suggests an interesting proposition for WWE and AEW to get rid of problematic stars

Wrestling legend Konnan has proposed an interesting way for WWE and AEW to work together to prevent talent from becoming disgruntled and frustrated.

There have been a number of backstage reports in recent weeks regarding AEW wrestlers being unhappy with their position in the company, who could potentially be eyeing a return to WWE now that Triple H is in charge.

These reports stem from the numerous WWE returns that have happened over the past few months, with top stars such as Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman and Karrion Kross all finding their way back to the company despite being released the previous year.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era WWE returns we had this year:



- Cody Rhodes

- Dakota Kai

- Bayley

- Iyo Sky

- Karrion Kross

- Dexter Lumis

- Johnny Gargano

- Braun Strowman

- Candice LeRae

- LA Knight 🤩

So how can these frustrations be avoided? Speaking on the latest episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan suggested that WWE and AEW could trade talent back and forth if there is a noticeable attitude change in a performer who clearly thinks that the grass is greener on the other side.

"Why don’t you just trade two disgruntled workers for each other and you get something back, instead of losing talent or having talent disgruntled? You know, get him the f**k out of there and get somebody else that wants to be with you. Why can’t you do that?" said the WCW legend. [From 4:24 to 4:37]

The former WCW star stated that if a promoter isn't getting a return on an investment, then why would they be bothered if a frustrated talent wants to leave or not.

"My point is think outside of the box. If you’re not getting a return on investment on your talent and you’re not using him right and he’s being toxic, why do you want him there? My whole thing is if someone’s giving me s**t, I’m going to sit them down and freeze them, that’s all there is to it," added Konnan. [From 4:01 to 4:17]

One AEW star has gone above and beyond to try and get out of his contract

Out of all of the names that were listed as AEW stars who wanted to jump ship to WWE, Andrade El Idolo has arguably been the most vocal about his position in his current home.

After stars like Miro and Malakai Black asserted that they weren't going anywhere, Andrade took a different approach by not only starting the "#FreeElIdolo" hashtag on social media but also reportedly trying to get himself fired from AEW by punching out Sammy Guevara backstage at a recent Dynamite event.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Privately, some of the key AEW talent is even more upset with Andrade than would be otherwise because of the timing of the altercation with Sammy Guevara happening, Andrade being fully aware of it, and how this made AEW look to the public.



- WON Privately, some of the key AEW talent is even more upset with Andrade than would be otherwise because of the timing of the altercation with Sammy Guevara happening, Andrade being fully aware of it, and how this made AEW look to the public.- WON https://t.co/KGfSJMKL9u

Here's what Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer made of all of it:

"Andrade’s trying to get fired, we all know that. When guys want to leave, some will go to great extremes to do that. It’s happened with WWE, I’ve talked to people in WWE who’ve tried to get fired with some of the craziest things in the world, and I’ve told them it’s not gonna work." [H/T WrestleTalk]

