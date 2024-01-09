Konnan thinks AEW has planted the seeds for former champion’s babyface turn

WCW veteran Konnan thinks that AEW should turn a former TNT Champion into a babyface. The star is none other than Wardlow.

During his recent appearance on Dynamite, Adam Cole said that Wardlow, a member of the Undisputed Kingdom, would forfeit the AEW World Championship if the latter defeats Samoa Joe.

While speaking on his Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, Konnan mentioned that the time Wardlow denies to hand over the AEW World Championship to Cole, provided Mr. Mayhem defeats Samoa Joe, could be a chance to turn the 35-year-old star into a babyface.

"I just thought that they [AEW] were setting up in the future for him [Wardlow] to win the title [AEW World Championship] and not give it to Cole [Adam]. So he could turn baby," Konnan said. [04:40 - 04:48]

You can watch the full podcast below:

Wardlow has captured the TNT Championship three times in his career. It now remains to be seen if he manages to grab the AEW World Championship in the near future.

Bill Apter thinks that AEW star Wardlow does not fit into the Undisputed Kingdom

At the inaugural AEW Worlds End 2023 Pay-Per-View, Adam Cole was revealed as the Devil, while his henchmen were disclosed as Wardlow, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, and Roderick Strong.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter talked about how the 35-year-old star does not fit in the Undisputed Kingdom led by Adam Cole.

"I didn't even think it would be Adam Cole. I really didn't. When the lights went out and came back on, I was like,'Oh that's his best friend!' When I looked behind him and I saw Wardlow there, I had to look twice to see if it was Wardlow. For some reason, it just didn't fit that Wardlow was there. But you were right, I don't know where the're going. This is another new faction in AEW, and they have a ton of factions already. So, I don't know where they're gonna go with this either," Bill Apter said.

At the Worlds End 2023 Pay-Per-View, Samoa Joe defeated MJF to become the new AEW World Champion.

Do you think Wardlow will turn babyface and betray Adam Cole in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.