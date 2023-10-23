Konnan thinks AEW is replicating the Rey Mysterio-Dominik Mysterio storyline with 18-year-old star

Konnan believes that AEW is replicating the Rey Mysterio-Dominik Mysterio storyline with 18-year-old star Nick Wayne.

At WrestleDream, Wayne betrayed his mentor Darby Allin, and joined forces with Christian Cage. On the latest edition of Dynamite, there was a sit-down interview with Nick Wayne and his mother.

During the segment, Wayne's mother expressed shock at her son's sudden betrayal of Darby Allin. She even reminded him of the horrible things Christian Cage had said to her, and about her husband.

Wayne's mother tried to calm her son, but he exploded with frustration, complaining about being in Allin's shadow, and now having Cage as a father figure, leaving her in a state of shock.

On a recent episode of the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan discussed the storyline involving AEW stars Nick Wayne, Darby Allin, and Christian Cage, and compared it to the Rey Mysterio-Dominik Mysterio angle in WWE.

"I thought a couple of things. Number one, she's not an actress obviously. Her acting was not good here. Number two, it felt a little bit too much and tell me if I'm overanalyzing this. It almost felt to me like the Rey Mysterio storyline when (Dominik Mysterio) screamed at the mother, 'You're not my mom,' or whatever, and she slapped him. You know, it seemed like the same thing," he said. (21:50 - 22:12)

Futhermore, he praised Christian Cage for his performance:

"I don't care about Nick Wayne, but bro, I mega popped, when Christian showed up, and put his hand on, and he goes, 'I'm here for you, son,' or whatever he said. Here's the best part, Disco. When Christian did that, the whole arena popped. Christian is interesting and entertaining, bro," Konnan said. (22:14 - 22:32)

What happened during the sit-down interview segment involving AEW star Nick Wayne on Dynamite?

During the interview, Nick Wayne called Christian Cage a father figure, leaving his mother in a state of shock on AEW Dynamite.

As Wayne and Cage were leaving the room, unaware of what awaited them, chaos ensued on the other side of the door. AEW star Darby Allin unleashed a furious assault on Christian Cage and Nick Wayne, leading the brawl all the way to the arena's entrance ramp.

As the brawl unfolded on the ramp, both Luchasaurus and Sting joined the brawl. The Icon even attempted the Scorpion Deathlock on Cage, but Luchasaurus intervened and saved him, leading to an end to the chaotic brawl.

Do you agree with Konnan comment's on Nick Wayne storyline? Sound off in the comments section below.

