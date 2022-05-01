Konnan pitches the idea of former WWE U.S. Champion joining The Blackpool Combat Club in AEW

WCW legend Konnan recently asserted that AEW star Wheeler Yuta doesn't naturally fit into The Blackpool Combat Club.

After facing a string of losses against Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, the 25-year-old rising star finally earned William Regal's respect last month.

His breath-taking performances against the two former WWE Champions earned him a spot in the BCC. Under Regal's supervision, the company has propelled Yuta to become a top star.

The latter has shown an aggressive persona lately and has even helped clinch victories for his group on multiple occasions. However, Disco Inferno and Konnan feel that the former Best Friends member is holding Mox and Danielson back.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan questioned whether Miro could have been a great choice to be the third member of The Blackpool Combat Club:

"Can you imagine if the third guy was Miro and not Yuta?" Konnan said. [11:32-11:36]

Inferno agreed with Konnan's idea, asserting that the Bulgarian star's brawler wrestling style makes him eligible to be in a faction like the BCC.

You can check out the entire episode below:

Miro has been missing from AEW programming since late last year

Miro has remained absent from AEW programming since losing to Bryan Danielson in the tournament finals of the world title eliminator at Full Gear last year.

After his grueling match, The Redeemer reportedly took some time off from television to recover from a hamstring injury.

Fightful Select recently disclosed that the former WWE Superstar is "supposedly healthy."

However, the AEW creative team doesn't have any plans to insert Miro back into weekly programming. Meanwhile, the 37-year-old veteran recently signed a four-year contract extension with the company.

Mr. Khan may be saving his potential return for a bigger stage.

With AEW Double or Nothing right around the corner, fans will be hoping to see the former TNT Champion back in time to kickstart a new feud.

Do you think Miro would have been a better addition than Wheeler Yuta in the Blackpool Combat Club? Sound off in the comments section below.

