"Better than I expected" - Konnan lauds former UFC star's in-ring debut at AEW Double or Nothing 2022

Former WCW star Konnan has given his opinion on the in-ring debut of former UFC fighter Paige VanZant at AEW Double or Nothing.

Paige VanZant recently made her pro-wrestling debut at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, which took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 29. The former UFC strawweight registered an impressive in-ring debut alongside the American Top Team faction. 12 Gauge officially signed a contract with AEW in March after making some sporadic appearances in 2021.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan weighed in on Paige VanZant's performance in her maiden pro-wrestling match for the promotion:

"Paige looked way better than I expected, except for this one spot where she took down Tay," said Konnan. "She ground-pounded her with elbows, which looked super weak and they had to go to a wide shot. But in general, she did good." (21.14-21.32)

Konnan voices his opinion on the trio tag team match at Double or Nothing

The former nWo Wolfpac member wasn't impressed with the 3-on-3 tag team match that Paige VanZant was a part of. She teamed up with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page to take on the trio of Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, and Frankie Kazarian.

The veteran stated that he felt like the match was difficult to follow due to a lack of good characters, and that the bout felt all over the place.

"This match was all over the place. It didn't really have a lot of logic or psychology. I didn't think it was a good match. It was very hard for people to get into the match because almost all of them are unlikeable characters. So who are you supposed to cheer here?" (20.53-21.12)

Paige VanZant is set to headline the Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) card on July 16 in London. It's fair to say that VanZant delivered quite well on her in-ring debut, and it'll be interesting to see her compete in a singles feud soon.

