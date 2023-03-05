Konnan wants top SmackDown Superstar to reform popular faction in WWE

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes the return of a former faction in WWE is in order if a particular SmackDown Superstar and AEW star are included.

The AEW star in question is Marina Shafir. While she had almost a three-year run in the Stamford-based promotion, she did not manage to bag any gold. However, her no-nonsense moveset gives her an edge over the rest of the roster, similar to fellow MMA icon Ronda Rousey.

In a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, Konnan brought up Shafir's previous stint in the Stamford-based promotion. He also pitched an on-screen faction, including Rousey, Shayna Baszler, and the AEW star.

"I was saying this a long time ago, they [Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler] should be together as a tag team and maybe even reform the four horsewomen, since that was their gimmick. There was one girl, that was part of their four horse gimmick thing, that I saw on AEW. She [Marina Shafir] was brutal (...) What happened to her?" (0:39 onwards)

Marina Shafir is currently signed to AEW, and a jump to WWE seems unlikely. However, her potential reunion with Baszler and Ronda Rousey as the Four Horsewoman of MMA would be enjoyable.

Konnan also spoke about bringing back another former WWE Superstar to AEW

While Konnan seemingly believes that Marina Shafir should reform the Four Horsewomen of MMA in WWE, he wants another star to stay in AEW.

In an episode of the Keepin' it 100 podcast, the wrestling veteran stated that CM Punk could return at the Revolution pay-per-view as a heel and cost MJF the world title.

"If he came back — MJF's a heel — but if he came back and got that championship by cheating," he pondered, "and just went into full heel mode? I think, you know, he could be somebody again," Konan said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Silky Johnson @ZbornakwrestLes @RealMLJOfficial @DeadpoolBurner0 Look for yourself. This was not in Long Island. This was in Chicago where CM Punk is revered as a hero for over a decade and MJF was a heel, not a babyface as Sami is @RealMLJOfficial @DeadpoolBurner0 Look for yourself. This was not in Long Island. This was in Chicago where CM Punk is revered as a hero for over a decade and MJF was a heel, not a babyface as Sami is https://t.co/2AG6ngRAkQ

Fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens at the upcoming Revolution event. The event is set to take place on March 5, 2023.

Do you think Marina Shafir was better off in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

