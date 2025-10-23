Kris Statlander breaks silence after Mercedes Mone gets 'caked'

The AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander mocked the TBS Champion Mercedes Mone after an embarrassing segment on Dynamite. The hilarious cake segment also involved another popular female star.This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Mercedes Mone showed up for a special celebration segment after winning 12 title belts all around the world. However, the celebration turned into a disaster, as Harley Cameron interrupted the segment with the Mini Mone puppet, before the AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlnader, showed up and slammed Mone on a cake and embarrassed her.After the show, Kris Statlander shared some pictures with Harley Cameron and the mini Mone puppet on her Instagram handle. Statlander and Harley were tasting the cake poured on mini Mone to mock The CEO after the embarrassing Dynamite segment. Kris also wrote the following in the caption:&quot;Yum @mercedesmone&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMercedes and Statlander competed in two great singles matches last year, and their rivalry has been reignited. At WrestleDream 2025 recently, The CEO was taken out by Statlander in the middle of the ring after she had disrespected Kris earlier in the show. Mercedes Mone is set for another massive title match in AEWAfter her altercation with Kris Statlander at WrestleDream 2025, Mercedes Mone challenged her for the AEW Women's World Championship as well. Statlander finally answered the big challenge on Dynamite this week. The Women's World Champion accepted Mone's challenge and announced that the title match will take place at the upcoming Full Gear 2025 pay-per-view.Last year at Full Gear as well as Worlds End 2024, Kris Statlander challenged Mercedes for the TBS Championship but failed to capture the title on both consecutive occasions despite giving her best performance. Meanwhile, the rivalry has been rekindled, and it remains to be seen if Mone manages to capture the Women's World title from Statlander at Full Gear 2025.