Kris Statlander breaks silence after Mercedes Mone gets 'caked'

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 23, 2025 09:39 GMT
Mercedes Mone AEW
Kris Statlander on Mercedes Mone getting slammed on cake (Source-AEW on X)

The AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander mocked the TBS Champion Mercedes Mone after an embarrassing segment on Dynamite. The hilarious cake segment also involved another popular female star.

Ad

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Mercedes Mone showed up for a special celebration segment after winning 12 title belts all around the world. However, the celebration turned into a disaster, as Harley Cameron interrupted the segment with the Mini Mone puppet, before the AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlnader, showed up and slammed Mone on a cake and embarrassed her.

After the show, Kris Statlander shared some pictures with Harley Cameron and the mini Mone puppet on her Instagram handle. Statlander and Harley were tasting the cake poured on mini Mone to mock The CEO after the embarrassing Dynamite segment. Kris also wrote the following in the caption:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Yum @mercedesmone"

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

Mercedes and Statlander competed in two great singles matches last year, and their rivalry has been reignited. At WrestleDream 2025 recently, The CEO was taken out by Statlander in the middle of the ring after she had disrespected Kris earlier in the show.

Mercedes Mone is set for another massive title match in AEW

After her altercation with Kris Statlander at WrestleDream 2025, Mercedes Mone challenged her for the AEW Women's World Championship as well. Statlander finally answered the big challenge on Dynamite this week. The Women's World Champion accepted Mone's challenge and announced that the title match will take place at the upcoming Full Gear 2025 pay-per-view.

Last year at Full Gear as well as Worlds End 2024, Kris Statlander challenged Mercedes for the TBS Championship but failed to capture the title on both consecutive occasions despite giving her best performance. Meanwhile, the rivalry has been rekindled, and it remains to be seen if Mone manages to capture the Women's World title from Statlander at Full Gear 2025.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications