Kris Statlander claims "no one will be able to top" former AEW champion's star power

AEW star Kris Statlander fought a long battle to capture the TBS Championship. Now that she is one of the top names in the promotion, she still has a lot of respect for those who helped her along the way, including Jage Cargill.

Statlander has undergone a significant character change since returning from injury earlier this year. She bested Cargill to capture the TBS Championship and could now be aiming to pursue the AEW Women's World Championship.

During a recent interview on Ring the Belle, Kris Statlander commended Jade Cargill for her star power and mentioned that no one else in AEW could top that.

“No one will be able to top her with that, I commend her so much. She always brought such star power to everything that she did not just her big pay-per-view matches or her big title defenses but even just her backstage promos and stuff. You can’t not acknowledge that she is a star. She is.” (H/T: Fightful)

Many in the industry expect Jade Cargill to become an even bigger star in the future. Eric Bischoff recently explained how Cargill had the potential to become the female version of The Rock.

Kris Statlander revealed why she underwent a persona change in AEW

So far, Kris Statlander has had three distinctive looks in All Elite Wrestling that were all unfortunately separated by major injuries. While her first two gimmicks were seemingly modeled after an alien, she has lately adopted a more serious persona.

During the same interview with Ring the Belle, Statlander mentioned that people didn't take her alien gimmick seriously.

"A lot of people didn’t take that seriously, and they never thought that it would be world champion material, but I just felt like it was time for me to try and grow. Not just as a person, as a performer, and just try something different. I don’t wanna say it was a mistake. Maybe it was time for something new." [H/T: POSTWrestling]

Statlander's new gimmick has gradually resonated with the fans. She has had a stellar run with the gold and is expected to be a prominent feature on the company's programming.

