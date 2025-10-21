  • home icon
  • Kris Statlander gives herself a new name ahead of AEW Dynamite

Kris Statlander gives herself a new name ahead of AEW Dynamite

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 21, 2025 09:29 GMT
Kris Statlander is a top AEW star
Kris Statlander is a top AEW star (Image via Kris Statlander's Instagram)

Kris Statlander has experienced major resurgence in AEW. Amidst the roaring success she has claimed and coming off a huge win recently, the top star decided to give herself a new name.

Statlander was seen as a promising prospect in the All Elite Wrestling roster. After being in mid-card programs for a few years, she rose to the top of the mountain at All Out 2025 by winning the AEW Women's World Championship. In doing so, she became the first female AEW star to win both TBS and Women's World titles.

She continued her momentum with a spectacular one-on-one showdown against 'Timeless' Toni Storm at AEW WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view. After a highly captivating bout, Statlander defeated The Hollywood Starlet and retained her championship.

As Kris Statlander looks ahead to her next challenges in the Jacksonville-based promotion, she recently took to her Instagram to create a new name for herself. It was reminiscent of her previous alien-type gimmick, which marked her AEW start and garnered significant attention. However, in 2022, Statlander transitioned to her current dominant persona, which brought her a lot of success.

"Princess of all Space 💫👑."
Kris Statlander is open to defending her title against a male AEW star

During the AEW WrestleDream media scrum, Kris Statlander brought up her tensions with The Death Riders, particularly Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta. The Cosmic Killer even stated that she would open to defend her AEW Women's World title against Yuta and promised to put him in his place.

“Well, I feel like it could be anybody at this point, but I think someone who probably thinks they deserve it and a lot of people… in relation to her, that wanna see her take me out is probably Marina (Shafir). I feel like, possibly, Death Riders… they might not be too keen on me right now, and if they need me to put her in her place, they will, and also, if Wheeler Yuta wants to step up and challenge for this, I will put him in his place right the same, so whoever’s brave enough." [H/T - TJR Wrestling]

Moreover, the reigning TBS champion, Mercedes Mone, has challenged Statlander to a title match for Full Gear 2025. So, it will be interesting to see if she is willing to accept.

