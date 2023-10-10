Kurt Angle admits he is "jealous" of 11-time WWE champion

Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently admitted that he was jealous of an 11-time WWE Champion. The Champion in question is Adam Copeland (fka Edge), who defied all expectations and shocked the professional wrestling world when he debuted in All Elite Wrestling.

The Rated-R Superstar's jump to the Jacksonville-based company has opened up the possibilities of many fresh dream matchups with wrestlers around the world, which seemed far-fetched during his time in WWE. Despite being in the twilight phase of his wrestling career, Copeland still shows up in peak form, as evident from some of his recent matches with Sheamus and Finn Balor.

Speaking recently on The Kurt Angle Show, the Veteran considered the possibility of a match between Edge and Kenny Omega and said he was jealous. Angle added that the veterans will likely have a five-star contest:

"I'm jealous now... That's going to be priceless. I think their matchup is definitely going to be five-star, no doubt," Kurt Angle said (H/t Wrestling Inc)

During the recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Copeland and Kenny Omega had a brief backstage interaction in which they greeted each other, and Omega welcomed The Rated-R superstar to AEW.

While Copeland is currently involved in a storyline with his long-time friend Christian Cage, a showdown between Omega and the former WWE Champion will be a show stealer wherever it happens.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash hopes Adam Copeland (Edge) can effect a major change in the AEW roster

Speaking on the recent edition of Kliq This, Kevin Nash praised Copeland's Wrsetling style, and his addition to the All Elite Wrestling roster will be a big boost for the Jacksonville-based company:

“I pray that Edge doesn’t get hurt… but he’s a great addition. One of the things, their style is so different than the WWE’s style. It’s kind of an indy-rific, but I believe that bringing in somebody like Edge – he has always worked a main event style," Kevin Nash said.

The wrestling legend said the company would benefit from putting the 49-year-old with younger talents who stand to learn a lot from his experience.

