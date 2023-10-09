WWE legend hopes Adam Copeland (Edge) can effect a major change in AEW roster

A WWE Hall of Famer hopes that Adam Copeland can help AEW reach greater heights, particularly with their roster.

Kevin Nash has seen it all and has high hopes from the Rated R Superstar. Nash, who was part of the WWE and WCW roster, has spoken about the quality that Tony Khan can expect once Copeland is in the ring with the younger professional wrestlers on the roster.

Jim Cornette has already raised a red flag about Copeland's forthcoming match with Luchasaurus. Nash is a more optimistic commentator in the conversation around Copeland's time in AEW and he spoke about it on his podcast, Kliq This.

“I pray that Edge doesn’t get hurt… but he’s a great addition. One of the things, their style is so different than the WWE’s style. It’s kind of an indy-rific, but I believe that bringing in somebody like Edge – he has always worked a main event style. I think you put him with one of those younger guys, stop some of the bad habits that some of the other guys have.” he said.

Adam Copeland has agreed to play a bigger role in AEW

The Master Manipulator, who has seen a fair share of backstage and locker room life, has agreed to play a bigger role in AEW, and also will contribute towards filling the gap left by CM Punk's exit from AEW.

The former Mr. Money in the Bank will have his first full-blown match for the Jacksonville-based promotion on AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday, and will face Luchasaurus in a singles match. He has already pitted himself against his real-life best friend, Christian, in order to protect Sting. It remains to be seen what else Tony Khan has in mind for The Ultimate Opportunist.

