Kurt Angle deletes tweet savagely roasting AEW champions for namedrop on Dynamite 

Kurt Angle had a savage response to his name being taken during a segment on AEW Dynamite via a now-deleted tweet.

Before we take a look at the tweet, let us identify the party who woke up and chose violence! The Acclaimed are the current AEW tag team champions and are on a collision course against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Things took an interesting turn when Max Caster released a new music video during the latest episode of Dynamite.

In the diss track, Double J's wife Karen, who was previously married to Kurt Angle, was referenced. Karen has two children with the WWE Hall of Famer. Here's what was said about Karen:

"You're the worst Jeffrey since Dahmer. Sailing upwards is just your way of life, and you're stealing money like it is Kurt Angle's wife," The Acclaimed rapped.

Kurt Angle and Karen officially divorced in October 2008 and there were rumors that the latter was romantically involved with Jeff Jarrett while being married to the Olympian. Dixie Carter eventually turned it into a high-profile storyline on TNA. Karen and Jarrett eventually got married in August 2010.

Ryan K Boman @RyanKBoman Line of the night on AEW jas been from The Acclaimed new music video, when they were dissing Jeff Jarrett:



"You stealin' money like it's Kurt Angle's wife..."



I know I'm going to hell, but I popped for that one. Line of the night on AEW jas been from The Acclaimed new music video, when they were dissing Jeff Jarrett:"You stealin' money like it's Kurt Angle's wife..."I know I'm going to hell, but I popped for that one. https://t.co/wgOuQWa8T3

Kurt Angle responded to this name drop by tweeting about it. However, he deleted the tweet shortly after.

"When you got to use my name to get heat after 12 years #MoveOn" - Kurt Angle tweeted.

Kurt Angle's now-deleted tweet

Kurt Angle was in talks with AEW president Tony Khan

The Olympian retired from in-ring action at WrestleMania 35. His final match was a loss to Baron Corbin. Tony Khan made an attempt to sign the former WWE Champion, but the latter's salary demands rendered any deal impossible.

"I talked to Tony a couple of times. I dabbled and, threw some numbers at him that were astronomical, just to see if he would bite. But Tony’s a good guy. He was a big fan of mine.

I was the one he told me that he wanted in his company because he thought I was one of his favorite wrestlers. I guess he was a huge wrestling fan growing up. I was considering it, but now I have such a solid relationship with the WWE," Kurt Angle said. [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

Tony Khan has not shied away from spending hefty amounts to sign major names over the last two years. Kurt Angle to AEW would have been an intriguing move, but seems improbable now.

With AEW Dynamite at the KIA Forum fast approaching, could Tony Khan make a major statement by signing Sasha Banks?

A WWE Hall of Famer states that John Cena wasn't the best athlete here!

Poll : 0 votes