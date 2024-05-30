Kurt Angle responds after Ric Flair makes a bold claim about him

Kurt Angle has responded to a story shared by AEW star Ric Flair about him that became a big topic of discussion in the wrestling world. Angle confirmed The Nature Boy's story about how it was he who convinced the former not to join WCW in favor of WWE to start his career in professional wrestling.

Back in 1998, following his incredible Olympic win, Angle chose to venture into the world of professional wrestling, which was at the peak of its popularity then. While everyone knows how Kurt Angle went on to become one of the biggest names in WWE history, Ric Flair recently revealed on Busted Open Radio that Angle was contemplating joining WCW instead and how he talked him out of it.

Now, Kurt Angle has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm that the story is indeed true and thanked The Nature Boy for his invaluable piece of advice. Check it out below:

"It's true! Thank you Ric!!" tweeted Kurt Angle.

AEW veteran Ric Flair is thankful to Triple H and Vince McMahon

On the same podcast episode, the 16-time World Champion revealed that Vince McMahon and Triple H were instrumental in his return to WWE after WCW was defunct. Flair even got emotional, saying that at a time when he was down and out, the two veterans pulled him out and helped him regain confidence.

"If Hunter and Vince hadn't brought me back — and I was never supposed to wrestle, but that was not part of the deal — the two of them were solely responsible for everything I've accomplished later in my life. Vince and Hunter did it all (...) I didn't have any confidence at all (...) I'll never ever be able to thank Hunter and Vince."

Though Ric Flair is currently under a deal with AEW, he hasn't appeared since Revolution 2024, where Sting wrestled his retirement match.

