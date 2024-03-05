Kurt Angle sends a message to Sting after AEW Revolution 2024

AEW Revolution ended with Sting entering into retirement, ending his legendary run. Now, another wrestling legend from his career has sent a special message - Kurt Angle.

The Icon and The Wrestling Machine worked just over 20 matches in TNA from November 2006 to June 2013. Their first-ever singles bout ended in a no contest on April 17, 2007, at IMPACT tapings. The last time the two legends worked a match together came on June 15, 2013, at the TNA BaseBrawl event, where they teamed up to defeat Team 3D.

Kurt Angle made a post with an attached photo from the September 1, 2011 edition of IMPACT Wrestling. The match, which was taped the previous week, saw Angle retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of the night, which went around 6.5 minutes. He wished The Icon well with his retirement:

"'It’s showtime folks.' Love you stinger, enjoy retirement my friend. #thankyousting," he wrote.

Tony Khan and Sting speak on his AEW future

Sting is officially retired from in-ring competition after a big victory in last night's AEW Revolution main event.

Revolution saw The Stinger and Darby Allin retain the World Tag Team Championship over The Young Bucks. The Invisible Man and his mentor retained their titles over the Executive Vice Presidents in a Texas Tornado rules match. The win also means Sting retires with an undefeated All Elite record of 26 wins.

There has been some speculation on Sting's post-retirement AEW future. Speaking to members of the media at the post-Revolution scrum, The Vigilante noted that he has no interest in being a manager or agent, but he's willing to talk with Tony Khan about ideas for the future.

Khan told Sting at the scrum that he hopes the legend will remain involved with AEW in some capacity now that Revolution is done. He added that Sting is welcome in the company any time and joked about a possible role. Khan also confirmed that Sting is not locked into any dates as of now.

