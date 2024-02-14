Kurt Angle shares a heartwarming message for top AEW star amid current absence

WWE veteran Kurt Angle thanked an AEW star for his kind words towards him. The star being discussed is Kenny Omega.

Kenny Omega has been out of action since mid-December 2023 due to diverticulitis. The former AEW World Champion recently praised the Olympic gold medalist and stated that he studies the former world champion when he wants to learn. The Cleaner also stated that he would happily take a loss if the two were to battle.

Recently, Kurt Angle responded to this tweet and thanked him for the praise. He also stated that the feelings were mutual.

"Thank you Kenny. The feeling is mutual!!' Kurt shared.

Kurt Angle heaped praise for Nigel McGuinness

The WWE legend was signed to TNA from 2006 till 2016. During his run, he wrestled current AEW commentator Nigel McGuinness, whose ring name was Desmond Wolfe.

Speaking on his show, the gold medalist lauded Desmond's technical ability.

"I loved working with him. He was so good technically, actually too good. He was such a great chain wrestler, what he forgot is some psychology. I'll give you an example. He was a heel, I was wrestling him as a baby face, and he would be chain wrestling me. We would go back and forth, and he would put me in something and put a lock on it so I couldn't reverse it," Angle said.

The Gold Medalist also talked about how Desmond would often forget he was a heel.

"I'm like, 'What are you doing Desmond? I'm the babyface. I'm supposed to out-wrestle you. You have to give me an opening.' And he wasn't quite understanding it, but after a while, he started picking it up. He was like, 'Oh okay, I got you. I'm the one that needs to be out-wrestled. You need to be the better technician because you're the baby face.' I said, 'Exactly,”' he added.

Kurt wrestled his final match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

Do you think he should come out of retirement to wrestle one more match? Let us know in the comments section below.

