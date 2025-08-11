Kyle Fletcher reveals the real reason for signing with AEW instead of WWE

Current TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher recently opened up about his decision to sign with AEW despite interest from WWE. Fletcher's former tag team partner also had interest from the Stamford-based promotion.
Kyle Fletcher has been one of the fastest-rising stars in All Elite Wrestling over the past year. He signed with the promotion in 2023 alongside his former Aussie Open tag team partner, Mark Davis. Fletcher transitioned into being a singles star last year and currently holds the TNT Championship.
In a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Kyle Fletcher disclosed that WWE was interested in signing him and his former partner, Mark Davis, before they decided to join the Tony Khan-led promotion. The Protostar also revealed that he chose AEW over the Stamford-based promotion because of how Khan treated him and Davis.
“Kind of mind-blowing. Coming up and being a fan of WWE, just the fact that they were like, ‘We want to talk to you and get on a Zoom call with you.’ It was weird to let that sink in. Ah, okay, I guess I’m a real wrestler now. It was the fact that we [Aussie Open] had come in before signing, and we kind of understood the vibe and how Tony treated us and other people. We trusted that it would be the best place for us to grow. The way I’m standing here today, we made the right choice," Fletcher said. [H/T: Ringside News]
WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!
Kyle Fletcher re-signed with AEW
Kyle Fletcher continues to rise through the ranks in AEW. Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Fletcher signed a new deal with the Tony Khan-led promotion before his previous contract expired.
The report by Fightful also indicated that the 26-year-old star's new deal was finalized months ago. It is seemingly a "big money" contract.
Last Saturday on Collision, Fletcher successfully defended his TNT Title against Tomohiro Ishii and also challenged a star from NJPW to a title match at Forbidden Door 2025. It will be interesting to see who answers Fletcher's challenge.
Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!