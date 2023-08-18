LA Knight seemingly agrees with comparison between WWE Superstar Miz and major AEW star

Top WWE star LA Knight recently compared the current AEW World Champion to The Miz.

LA Knight is one of the fastest-rising stars in wrestling. Knight has been around in the wrestling world for many years, however, got mainstream attention when he debuted on SmackDown in 2022.

The incredible promo work and charisma of Knight have helped in getting the fans behind him, and receiving loud ovations during his entrance. However, Knight has been compared a lot to Stone Cold and The Rock. Some fans have also compared him to his current rival, The Miz.

Speaking with Daily Mail, LA Knight spoke about not seeing any similarities between The Miz and himself, however compared the presentation of the A-Lister to AEW World Champion, MJF.

"That’s another guy (Miz) I’ve seen people make comparisons to and I’ve never really gotten. At least with MJF I can see those two being a little bit closer, they have a more similar presentation. But as far as me and him go, I don’t know. Right now it’s a feeling out process and I would say it was a helluva first feeling out process." [H/T: RingsideNews]

WWE Legend thinks The Miz won the promo battle against LA Knight on RAW

On the August 7 episode of RAW, The Miz and LA Knight battled each other on the microphone and WWE Legend Kevin Nash thinks that the A-Lister won the promo battle.

The tensions between The Miz and LA Knight started back at WWE SummerSlam during the 25-man Slim Jim Battle Royal, where LA Knight eliminated The Miz. Two nights later on RAW, the two men had a heated exchange of words in a promo battle before LA Knight dropped The Miz with the 'Blood Force Trauma' (BFT).

On his Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash explained why The Miz came out looking the bigger star after the segment.

"I thought that it showed how well The Miz can cut a promo... LA bobbled a couple of lines, whereas The Miz was spot on. I've always said, in this business, that when it comes down to it, when they say who's the best worker, who's the best this, who's the best that, it's really hard for me not to say, I don't know, maybe the guy with the hot wife that lives in the big house that's probably worth 10 million bucks."

Do you agree with Kevin Nash? Let us know in the comments section below.

