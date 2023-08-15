Legend has doubts about LA Knight, claims The Miz won WWE RAW promo exchange

LA Knight and The Miz went back and forth on the microphone on the August 7 episode of WWE RAW. In Kevin Nash's opinion, the latter emerged as the clear winner in the heated promo battle.

Knight eliminated The Miz en route to winning the 25-man Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam. Two nights later, the fan favorite claimed his new rival has only succeeded in WWE because he is a "safe" option. In the same segment, The A-Lister accused Knight of being an "Attitude Era fanboy playing cosplay."

On his Kliq This podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Nash explained why The Miz comes across as a bigger star than Knight:

"I thought that it showed how well The Miz can cut a promo (…) LA bobbled a couple of lines whereas The Miz was spot on. I've always said in this business that when it comes down to it, when they say who's the best worker, who's the best this, who's the best that, it's really hard for me not to say, I don't know, maybe the guy with the hot wife that lives in the big house that's probably worth 10 million bucks." [2:04:24 – 2:05:14]

Nash previously caused a stir online when he claimed Knight's persona is too similar to The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Is LA Knight on The Miz's level?

The promo segment ended with LA Knight hitting The Miz with his Blunt Force Trauma (BFT) finisher. Seconds earlier, Miz narrowly missed Knight's head after throwing his jacket across the ring.

Asked if the two men looked equal in the segment, Kevin Nash gave a definitive response:

"No, I felt it. I also think, though, that LA Knight, he's got what he wants, but I would have taken that almost like, 'Wow, I got what I wanted, but it's almost like I'm being booby-trapped.' It just felt weird. And then Miz throws the jacket on him and gets some heat on him, that didn't look very vicious. I'm being kind." [2:05:22 – 2:06:12]

On the August 14 episode of RAW, The Miz hinted that he will confront Knight on SmackDown this Friday.

