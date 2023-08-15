Vince Russo expresses disappointment over not seeing former TNA star on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo expected to see more of LA Knight on RAW this week.

Knight has been growing up the ranks of the company very quickly. The Megastar is an established veteran with a stellar career in the indies and TNA. He is a crowd favorite and even won the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam 2023.

Last week, he had a promo segment with the Miz on RAW and was also booked on SmackDown, where he defeated Top Dolla of Hit Row.

This week on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that he wanted to see The Megastar, but WWE didn't even book him on the flagship show. The wrestling veteran explained that there should have been some follow-up to the confrontation between him and The Miz last week.

"I don't wanna say looking forward to because don't get me wrong, by no means was I looking forward to it. But I wanted to see another LA Knight promo. I'm watching this guy now, I'm getting for a feel for him. So I'm looking for an LA Knight promo coming off last week. No LA Knight promo. Dude's not even on the show." [From 4:40 - 5:05]

The Miz spoke about his confrontation with LA Knight on WWE RAW

This week, WWE correspondent Byron Saxton caught up with the A-Lister in a backstage interview segment. The Miz claimed that he was the one who shook up Knight during their run-in last week.

Miz claimed that LA Knight was not on his level and didn't deserve a handshake. He said that next week on RAW, he will take on someone bigger and stronger than LA has ever faced. The Grand Slam Champion also teased an appearance on SmackDown before walking off.

As LA Knight moves up the ladder in WWE, it will be interesting to see him square off against an established star as the Miz.

