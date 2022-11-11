"Lame storylines have killed them" - Konnan discusses concerns arising over multiple absent stars returning to AEW 

Konnan has given his opinion on issues that have been floated ahead of The Elite's imminent return to AEW.

The Elite were suspended as a result of their alleged backstage altercation with CM Punk following All Out. They had been crowned as trios tag champs earlier in the night but had the belts stripped from them following their suspension. Death Triangle won the straps in their absence.

For the last three weeks, vignettes have aired during Dynamite, dubbed 'Delete the Elite', teasing the eventual return of the trio. Fans have, for the most part, reacted positively as Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks look to return to TV.

However, some, including WCW veteran Disco Inferno, have suggested that issues can arise from their comeback, including fewer spots for underutilized talent.

Speaking on Keepin' it 100, Konnan made the counterpoint that they are talents that bring a lot to the company's programming. However, he conceded that "lame storylines have killed them," suggesting they have suffered a dip in value.

"I think they're more valuable than this guy [Write-in question] implies. I mean he really buries them. I think lame storylines have killed them more than anything, but if you've got the Young Bucks and Omega on your roster, those are definitely talents you want," Konnan said. (1:48 - 1:58)

Omega and the Bucks double up in their duties not only in front of the camera, but behind the scenes as well, serving as both top performers and EVPs in AEW. Meanwhile, CM Punk's future in the promotion hangs in the air as of right now.

The Elite are reportedly set to challenge for the trios titles at AEW Full Gear

While it's almost certain that The Elite are returning to AEW, it still remains unknown what their intentions are going to be for their comeback.

It has been speculated that the trio will return for the titles they never lost. If that does turn out to be the case, then it will be The Elite against Death Triangle at Full Gear.

The match can be expected to be a good one with six of AEW's best talents in the same ring. Perhaps a prime example of what fans can expect is the Lucha Brothers vs. The Young Bucks from All Out 2021, which garnered rave reviews among fans and critics alike.

Are you looking forward to The Elite's return? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes