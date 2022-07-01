AEW star Miro's wife Lana comments on her prolonged absence from wrestling since WWE release

AEW star Miro's wife Lana has commented on whether she misses wrestling.

The professional actor and dancer made her debut in WWE as a manager for Miro (fka Rusev in Vince McMahon's company). In fact, Miro was scouted by her. Three years into the wrestling industry, she went on to try her luck inside the squared circle in 2016 and made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 32 in a tag-team contest. the 37-year-old star was released from WWE in 2021 and has been away from the ring ever since.

The Ravishing Russian last competed on May 31, 2021, episode of Raw, where she and Naomi lost to Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose. However, she remains quite active on social media and recently updated that she has become a crypto millionaire and the owner of 15 properties.

In one of her most recent tweets, she mentioned that she misses wrestling, which according to her is the best thing in the world.

“I miss wrestling. There is nothing like it in the entire world.”

In another tweet, she also talked about missing her friend Naomi on WWE as the latter is serving a suspension as she walked out before the main event of the May 16th episode of RAW.

Miro talks about Lana possibly joining AEW

The former WWE star, who joined Tony Khan's production in 2020 has commented on the chances of her wife Lana joining AEW.

Appearing on Action Sports Jax, Miro stated that it is completely her own decision if she wants to join the company.

"Well, currently she's doing her own thing. But also it's not about me. It's about what she wants to do. She's been in the business for such a long time and came fresh out of nowhere. I wouldn't be surprised if she stays in wrestling because there are so many opportunities coming because she's one of the best. She could always go outside of wrestling because before wrestling, she was something else. My mind is blown if she decides to focus on a different career path, how successful that would be," Miro said.

Lana recently updated that she has been working on three projects with broadcaster Paramount Plus. Though it is unlikely that she will make a comeback to wrestling anytime soon, the possibility cannot be ruled out.

