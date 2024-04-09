Lana has a message for Triple H and Stephanie McMahon after WrestleMania XL

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon received a special message from Lana after WrestleMania XL. The power couple was seen together for the first time in a long while, and it was emotional.

Lana took to Instagram to show her appreciation for the duo by posting an emotional message on her stories. She reposted a picture that the CCO posted.

“King & Queen 🥹❤️,” Lana wrote.

Triple H & Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon came out at the start of Night Two at WrestleMania 40 and hyped up the Philadelphia crowd. She even used one of her husband’s famous catchphrases from his time in DX. It was the first time Steph was seen on TV in a long time.

Triple H has high praise for Samantha Irvin

Samantha Irvin is one of the hottest stars in WWE, and her voice adds a layer of excitement each time a star makes their way to the ring. She had a rollercoaster of a time as she announced Cody Rhodes’ win last night.

Legendary announcer Michael Buffer sent out a message of congratulation to Samantha and Triple H echoed his thoughts. Replying to his message to Irvin, the Game took to Twitter and said:

"If you didn't already know that @SamanthaTheBomb is a star - here's your proof. Samantha is @WWE's @Michael_Buffer."

Samantha was overcome with emotion after Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. The American Nightmare dethroned Reigns after a record 1316 days, and it will be interesting to see what is next in store for both stars.

SmackDown this coming Friday will be a good gauge to see what is next for the leader of the Bloodline.

