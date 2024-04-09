Triple H heaps praise on underrated WWE star following WrestleMania success

WWE WrestleMania XL was full of spectacular moments and viral surprises. One rising star put on a highly acclaimed performance and stood out in a significant way, and now they are receiving major praise from Triple H and one other surprising name.

Samantha Irvin was hired in 2021 to work as a NXT ring announcer. She has worked her way to RAW and has become one of the most popular ring announcers in wrestling. Officials clearly trust the 35-year-old as she did the ring announcing for every WrestleMania XL match.

Irvin went viral multiple times this weekend, but her big WrestleMania Moment came at the end of Night Two as she got emotional when announcing Cody Rhodes as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The legendary Michael Buffer took to X to praise Irvin. The "Let's Get Ready To Rumble!" ring announcer also gave a nod to the company's production team and said Irvin was perfect.

"Ring announcer Samantha Irvin ruled @WrestleMania last night & her emotional final announcement was awesome! She was featured on camera-ring center-that was a smart production move & she was just brilliant! Her timing, pace, drama, energy was perfect!" Michael Buffer wrote with the photo below.

Expand Tweet

Triple H then shared Buffer's comments with praise of his own. The Chief Content Officer declared that Irvin is WWE's Michael Buffer.

"If you didn't already know that @SamanthaTheBomb is a star - here's your proof. Samantha is @WWE's @Michael_Buffer," Triple H wrote.

Expand Tweet

Irvin is the fiancée of RAW Superstar Ricochet. They have been dating since late 2021 and have been engaged to be married since January 10, 2023.

Triple H praises new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

The main event of WrestleMania XL saw Cody Rhodes finish his story by winning the company's top title from Roman Reigns.

Triple H took to X after WrestleMania Sunday to post his signature backstage photo with The American Nightmare. The Chief Content Officer commented on Cody's story.

"His story has made history. #AndNew @CodyRhodes #WrestleMania," Triple H wrote with the photo below.

Expand Tweet

The Game also discussed Rhodes' future and title win during the post-WrestleMania press conference. He gave a very telling response when asked if Cody was the right person to be champion.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you think it was a good idea to have Samantha Irvin be the ring announcer for all WrestleMania XL matches? Yes! No! 0 votes View Discussion