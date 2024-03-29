Samantha Irvin and Ricochet celebrate a major milestone in their relationship; send heartfelt messages to each other

WWE Superstar Ricochet and Samantha Irvin recently sent heartfelt messages to each other to celebrate a major milestone in their relationship.

The 35-year-old joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2018 and quickly became popular for his in-ring ability. The Future of Flight has won several titles, including the United States Championship and the Intercontinental Championship. Meanwhile, Irvin currently works as a WWE RAW ring announcer. Ricochet confirmed in November 2021 that he was in a relationship with Samantha, and the duo got engaged in January 2023.

The couple recently took to their respective Instagram handles to send heartfelt messages to each other on the occasion of their third anniversary. Both stars showcased their love for each other and how happy they felt being with each other.

Check out screengrabs of their messages on Instagram below:

Screengrab of Ricochet and Samantha Irvin's Instagram posts.

Seeing what the future has in store for the couple will be interesting.

Former WWE writer did not enjoy Ricochet's match against JD McDonagh

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo said he fast-forwarded the former United States Champion's match against JD McDonagh because he believed no one cared about his win over The Judgment Day member.

"I didn't think of it, bro, I fast-forwarded through the match. I'm not interested in good little hands at 9:30 at night. I'm not interested in good little hands, bro. I have no interest whatsoever. Ricochet, my God bro, wins, loses, disappears for no reason. Now he's won three weeks in a row. Like who cares? And RD [JD] McDonagh, oh my gosh bro, like I still don't understand why this guy is even on the show. This is definitely fast-forward times four," Vince Russo said.

Many fans believe the RAW Superstar should be booked to challenge for gold soon. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the former Intercontinental Champion's future.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Do you think Ricochet should be booked to challenge for gold? YES NO 0 votes View Discussion