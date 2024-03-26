Former WWE writer "fast-forwarded" through Ricochet's match on Monday Night RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was not interested in how the Stamford-based company was booking Ricochet.

Moments after The Rock and Cody Rhodes' segment on RAW, Ricochet geared up to face JD McDonagh in a singles match. During the encounter, the referee ejected Dominik Mysterio from ringside. This allowed the 35-year-old star to hit the Shooting Star Press on McDonagh, handing The Judgment Day member another loss.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo revealed that he had not seen the match. He had no interest in watching the encounter or Ricochet's booking. Russo detailed that none of the fans cared about the superstar's small win streak or how the creative team was booking him on the red brand.

"I didn't think of it, bro, I fast-forwarded through the match. I'm not interested in good little hands at 9:30 at night. I'm not interested in good little hands, bro. I have no interest whatsoever. Ricochet, my God bro, wins, loses, disappears for no reason. Now he's won three weeks in a row. Like who cares? And RD [JD] McDonagh, oh my gosh bro, like I still don't understand why this guy is even on the show. This is definitely fast-forward times four," Vince Russo said. [16:37 - 17:22]

During the same conversation, Russo detailed that the win over JD McDonagh would do little to elevate Ricochet's status in WWE's pecking order.

"What does a win over JD McDonagh mean? It means nothing. The guy means nothing, bro, zero," Vince Russo said. [18:08 - 18:19]

As of this writing, Ricochet is not booked for WWE WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see if something changes in the coming week and the 35-year-old star punches his ticket to The Show of Shows.

