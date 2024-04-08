Triple H sends message to Cody Rhodes after his huge victory at WWE WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes finally finished his story at WWE WrestleMania 40 which saw him receive a congratulatory message from Triple H.

The American Nightmare defeated Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night Two of WrestleMania 40. The Bloodline Rules match saw multiple interferences as The Undertaker and John Cena made their returns to help Cody. In the end, the former AEW EVP delivered multiple Cross Rhodes to Reigns to end his historic title reign.

After the win, Rhodes celebrated with his family members and a few WWE stars in the ring. He also called out Bruce Prichard and Triple H to join him as the two have played a huge role in his rise to the top. Hunter also sent a message to the newly crowned champion after the event.

Triple H had huge praise for Cody Rhodes after WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE has embarked upon a new era under the creative guidance of Triple H and it looks like Cody Rhodes is going to be the face of this era. The American Nightmare was trusted by the company to end Roman Reigns' historic title reign, which is a testament to Hunter's trust in his capabilities.

The WWE CCO had a few words of praise for Cody in the post-WrestleMania 40 press conference, stating that he's everything they want the top guy to be.

"He is the right human being, he is a right person. He is everything you wanna believe in, he is everything you want to get behind and see him fight. I am so happy for him. When you talk about overcoming things, he’s gotta go back and look at his career and the things he’s done. He has forged his own path, he has done it all and it’s testimonial to him and who he is as a person. He has never given up. When one road shut down, he went to another road, when that road get shut down, he made his own goddamn road. But all of them roads, they led back here, to where his dream always was."

The whole wrestling world has been celebrating Cody Rhodes' victory over the last few hours. Meanwhile, Hunter has hinted that there is going to be a new story for Roman Reigns and one can expect The Rock to be an integral part of that.

