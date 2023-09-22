Lana pens a touching message for 28-year-old superstar after WWE release

WWE has released several of its superstars, including former Women's Tag Team Champion Aliyah. She announced her departure from the Stamford-based company on Twitter, marking the end of her eight-year tenure.

The company made extensive roster cuts simply days after WWE laid off over a hundred employees in the wake of its takeover by UFC's parent company, Endeavor. Among the list of released superstars are some notable names, including Dolph Ziggler, Riddick Moss, Elias, Rick Boogs, Top Dolla, and Shelton Benjamin.

Aliyah took to Twitter to announce her departure and also shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, which garnered a touching response from AEW star CJ Perry (fka Lana).

Perry, who recently made a significant debut at AEW's All Out, showed her support for the 28-year-old wrestler by sharing Aliyah's Instagram post on her own story. In her message, she expressed her love for Aliyah.

"I love you so much. Thank you for everthing you gave and training with me so much," Perry wrote.

Aliyah was last seen in the promotion on the September 12, 2022, edition of RAW, where she lost her Women's Tag Team Championship to Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. It remains to be seen where she will land next after getting released.

Backstage details on former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Aliyah's departure

New backstage details have emerged regarding the recent release of WWE superstar Aliyah.

According to reports from Fightful Select, Aliyah's release from promotion was not a complete surprise. The 28-year-old wrestler had not been seen on TV in over a year, with her last bout taking place in September of 2022.

It was also recently reported that she was cleared for action, but the promotion had no creative plans for her.

