Lana reacts to Cody Rhodes dethroning Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40 with a two-word message

AEW star CJ Perry (FKA Lana) recently reacted to Cody Rhodes defeating Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 40.

WrestleMania XL was one of the best WWE shows. The major storyline going into both nights was The Bloodline facing Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The American Nightmare was finally able to finish his story as he defeated Roman Reigns under Bloodline Rules to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on WrestleMania Sunday. The match also featured surprise debuts from John Cena and The Undertaker, who aided Cody Rhodes.

In her Instagram story, CJ Perry shared highlights of the WrestleMania XL match between Reigns and Cody Rhodes and called it an incredible show.

"Absolutely Incredible WrestleMania."

Triple H believes Nick Khan is the biggest difference-maker in WWE's new era

WWE Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative Triple H recently spoke highly of President Nick Khan who has been a great asset to the Stamford-based promotion. At the post-WrestleMania Sunday press conference, The Game addressed the new era. He claimed that Nick Khan had played an equal role in making the new era possible and called him a big difference-maker.

"Nick Khan, I can’t even begin to describe the change that he’s made here. If you wanted to boil it all down to a speartip, he should be mentioned in the top of that. It’s his era too. There is nobody right now...it’s such an amazing partnership with a guy that I have so much respect for. It just clicks. He’s the biggest difference-maker that I’ve ever seen. Together, I can promise people, with Lee and Nick at the top of it. There is no ceiling on top of this. We’re going to take it places that it’s never been before." [H/T Fightful]

Triple H has been hyping up the new era which has got the fans on board. It will be interesting to see the new changes starting from this week's RAW after WrestleMania XL.

