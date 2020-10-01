Lance Archer reveals why he went to AEW; talks about working for multiple promotions 

Lance Archer was recently on The Wrestling Daily podcast, where he talked about his extensive career in the world of wrestling. Signed to AEW, Archer has made quite the impact since arriving at the promotion.

Lance Archer talked about his journey to arrive at AEW and also talked about why he chose the promotion instead of the multiple other promotions, including NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling, that he has worked at in the past.

Lance Archer on choosing AEW

Lance Archer talked about the time that he had spent outside AEW in multiple promotions throughout his career, including a short stint when he was a part of WWE. Archer went on to reveal why he chose AEW and joined the brand new promotion.

"I can't speak for those guys, and yeah, I spent a cup of coffee time there, but I would consider myself just a journeyman of the business because I've been a part of TNA when TNA first got started or IMPACT Wrestling now. And then my short cup of tea in WWE. Then my last eight and a half, nearly nine years in New Japan, and right now, everything that I'm doing in AEW, that's that's my focus. Everybody's going to have different thoughts and different complaints and different woes at different points in their career and whatever those guys have, as far as those situations, are very personal for them.

"And that's the only thing they can speak on, and I can't speak on them and their experiences. As far as me, I'm just looking forward to the future. There's a lot of people that look to the past. I've learned from the past, absolutely. I know my past absolutely. I'm not discrediting or... ignoring my past in any way, but my focus has always been moving forward, moving forward into the future. And when you asked why I signed with AEW, that's what I saw, was chance for a new future and everything has been extremely cool with me in AEW so far.

Lance Archer also talked about his failed attempt to get the AEW TNT Championship and how things did not work out for him there.

"Yeah, I went for the TNT title and didn't work out, but I kept kicking some butt, throwing people in ceilings and waiting my turn. And then when the Casino Battle Royale came around, I won it and now I'm number one contender. and I'm going to be taking the title on the 14 of October."

