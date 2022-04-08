45-year-old former ECW star sends a heartfelt message to The Undertaker

Lance Archer recently sent a message to The Undertaker following the latter's Hall of Fame induction during WrestleMania 38 weekend.

Last Friday night, The Phenom headlined the ceremony, where veterans like the Steiner Brothers, Vader, and Sharmell were also inducted. Vince McMahon himself inducted The Undertaker, indicating how much WWE values his contributions.

Since then, all the who's who from the wrestling business have come forward to pay respects and celebrate The Deadman's legendary career. One among them is current AEW star Lance Archer, who recently tweeted that he's grateful to have shared a locker room with the former WWE Champion.

Furthermore, The Murderhawk Monster recalled that he first met The Undertaker back in 2000 and that his influence on him was "undeniable."

"Just watched @undertaker HOF induction. I know I’m late to the party on this.. #thankyoutaker I only shared a “locker room” for a cup o coffee with you. But your influence on my career from the first time I met you at that gym in Austin in 2000 to this very day is undeniable!" tweeted Archer

For those unaware, Archer worked for WWE from 2009 to 2010, where he predominantly performed on the revamped ECW brand until it was disbanded.

Chris Jericho recently praised The Undertaker.

A couple of months back, Le Champion spoke about his position in All Elite Wrestling, saying he had assumed a similar role to The Undertaker. He explained that everything The Phenom did during his final few years in WWE was impactful and meant something in the larger scheme.

Jericho added that it's essential to have a leader like the WWE Hall of Famer around as they can impart knowledge to the youngsters in the locker room.

"Not that there's any comparison, but I think I'm kind of taking on like The Undertaker role in the WWE for his last few years there. Where every time he does something, it's impactful; it means something. He's a benefit to have in the locker room. He's a leader. He's very experienced. He can tell guys and girls what they're doing right and what they're doing wrong. And it's just a good person to have around your roster," said Chris Jericho.

Undertaker @undertaker After last night, all I can say is thank you … and mama, we got the ring!!! #WWEHOF After last night, all I can say is thank you … and mama, we got the ring!!! #WWEHOF https://t.co/LA1IfIibSz

Though he has hung up his boots for good, it's safe to say The Phenom would continue to inspire and influence a generation of pro wrestlers.

What do you make of Lance Archer's heartfelt tweet about the WWE legend? Sound off in the comments section below.

