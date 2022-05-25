"His word is golden"- Former WWE Superstar on Tony Khan's pick for best AEW World Champion so far

Former WWE Superstar Lance Archer voiced his thoughts on Tony Khan picking Hangman Page as the best AEW World Champion so far.

Hangman Page is having the title run of his life so far in AEW. With the crowd firmly behind him, he has delivered splendid matches with some of the most prominent names in the promotion today. Tony Khan made an emphatic statement by claiming that Hangman Page is the best AEW Champion so far.

Speaking to NBC Sports Boston, Lance Archer opened up about Tony Khan's confident statement on Page. Here's what he had to say:

"He(Tony) owns the company. He runs the company and his word is golden. I think every single champion this company has had from Chris Jericho to Jon Moxley to Kenny Omega and you've got Hangman Page who I think out of all the names that we've just mentioned, he was the name that was coming into his own and he's made his name." (14:24 to 14:59)

Archer went on to explain how the Anxious Millennial Cowboy exceeded a lot of expectations:

"He's [Hangman Page] persevered through every single opponent. That's why Tony exclaims he's the greatest champion because he's overcome a lot of people's expectations of what's going to happen. I guarantee you that he believed that. Now he's making believers out of everybody including the guy who owns the company." (16:00 to 16:36)

Lance Archer's take on the upcoming AEW Championship match between Adam Page and CM Punk

Last February, Lance Archer locked horns with Hangman in a violent Texas Death match. The two tough competitors delivered an exquisite bout where Archer failed to dethrone Page.

Hangman Page is all set to defend his AEW World Championship against CM Punk at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view scheduled to take place on May 29. Archer shared his two cents on the highly anticipated match. He mentioned:

"You can't deny what Hangman Page has done and I think a lot of people didn't expect it to go the way it's gone. People are going this is the time that CM Punk wins and I think there's a good chance that Adam Page is going to surprise a lot of people." (15:38 to 16:10)

Lance Archer, the 22-year veteran, has been a man of wise words and it will be interesting to see if his prediction comes true in Las Vegas on May 29.

