"One of the greatest of all time" – Former WWE Intercontinental Champion sends a heartfelt message for Sting

Sting is one of the most revered performers to ever step inside the squared circle and has been an inspiration to many in the wrestling business. One among them is Lance Storm, who recently shared a heartwarming message for The Icon following this week's AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash.

Sting teamed up with Darby Allin and CM Punk to square off against MJF and FTR. Though he wasn't involved in the finish, where Allin executed a Coffin Drop on Dax Harwood, Sting was the standout performer in the match.

A few hours after the match, Lance Storm tweeted that he's been a fan of Sting since childhood and, now years after his retirement, The Icon is going at it again. Storm added that Sting continues to be one of his favorite wrestlers:

Lance Storm @LanceStorm @Sting was one of my favourite wrestlers when I was a fan in high school. I then got into wrestling, had a long career, and even wrestle Sting. Now I sit here on my couch, retired from the ring, watching #AEWDynamite and Sting is still one of my favourite wrestlers. 🤯…cont . @Sting was one of my favourite wrestlers when I was a fan in high school. I then got into wrestling, had a long career, and even wrestle Sting. Now I sit here on my couch, retired from the ring, watching #AEWDynamite and Sting is still one of my favourite wrestlers. 🤯…cont

Lance Storm sent out another tweet, saying Sting is one of the "greatest" performers and one of the "nicest" people one would ever meet:

Lance Storm @LanceStorm 2) @Sting is one of the greatest of all time, and one of the nicest guys you are ever going to meet. 2) @Sting is one of the greatest of all time, and one of the nicest guys you are ever going to meet.

On this week's AEW Dynamite, CM Punk paid homage to Sting

This week's AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash special was a momentous occasion for Sting as it marked his first match in Greensboro in 27 years. The Icon last wrestled in the city back in 1994 against Ric Flair at a WCW live event.

Not only did Sting receive a thundering reception from fans, but his tag team partner in the match, CM Punk, paid him a loving homage. Punk wore a face paint, which closely resembled the one Sting used to wear as part of his "Surfer" gimmick back in the day in WCW.

Meanwhile, The Icon paid homage to Punk through his T-shirt and face paint. It now remains to be seen if the two teaming up was a one-off, or fans could see them join forces again in AEW sometime down the line.

What did you make of Sting's performance on this week's AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Abhinav Singh