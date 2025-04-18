"Landed and will be there soon" - AEW star Dustin Rhodes makes huge announcement just ahead of WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is set to take place this weekend. Ahead of the show, Dustin Rhodes has made a huge announcement.

WrestleMania 41 will take place on April 19 and 20 in Paradise, Nevada. This year's show features some highly anticipated matches. Given that it is the biggest event of the year, WWE has a busy weekend planned with the kickoff show, SmackDown, the WWE Hall of Fame, and WrestleMania itself. This is a busy week for wrestling fans as WrestleCon is set to take place in Las Vegas and will feature several prominent wrestlers.

Dustin Rhodes is set to be a part of WrestleCon. Ahead of the event, the AEW star took to social media to announce that he had arrived in Las Vegas.

"Landed and will be there soon."

Cody Rhodes wants to see Dustin Rhodes get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Dustin Rhodes is a legend in the wrestling business. Many WWE fans will fondly remember his antics as Goldust during the Attitude Era. He was involved in many memorable and funny segments, especially with Booker T. Although his gimmick was geared towards silliness, Dustin played his part well and has earned the respect of the WWE universe. Despite his contributions to the business, he has still not been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

During a recent interview with Fox News, Cody Rhodes said that Dustin deserves to be inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame. He also described what the Hall of Fame means to him and his family.

“I’ve oftentimes said my brother. I feel like he had more of an important role in the Attitude Era and moving forward. And I think he’s extremely talented,” Cody said. “I think I’d like to see that not just because I believe he deserves it, which he does, but I’d love to see the family just more added. The Hall of Fame doesn’t mean the same to everybody, if that makes any sense. To my family, the Hall of Fame is the thing – the title and then the Hall of Fame.” [H/T: RingsideNews]

It will be interesting to see if WWE will induct Dustin Rhodes into the Hall of Fame.

