Latest AEW signee's last destination revealed 

AEW is ready to welcome a sensational star in 2024 who has decided to make one last major stop on the independent circuit. That star in question is Will Ospreay.

Ospreay is recognized as one of the pioneers of the wrestling business for his incredible work in New Japan Pro Wrestling and other promotions. Moreover, the year 2024 would see the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion set foot inside an All Elite ring as an official in-ring competitor after he was announced as their blockbuster signee at Full Gear.

But before he begins his journey ahead of the Revolution pay-per-view, Will has one last independent show in the cards. Following his victory over Gabe Kidd at RevPro Uprising 2023, he announced that the promotion's event on February 18, 2024, would be his final appearance.

Furthermore, Ospreay challenged Michael Oku for the Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship in his last encounter.

Latest AEW signee Will Ospreay sends an interesting message

Tony Khan has the schedule planned to hold his televised shows, Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision, in every major Canadian city. However, Will Ospreay had his own take on AEW announcing their upcoming tour of Canada.

"Ah my first 2 months at work are in hell I see," Ospreay tweeted.

It has been very evident that the 30-year-old star is not a fan of Canada, even to the point of expressing his displeasure for various top Canadian stars like Chris Jericho, Don Callis, and even the legendary Bret Hart. Nevertheless, the Aerial Assassin would be in action when AEW invades the Canadians' land.

While Will Ospreay would begin his run as an official member of Tony Khan's roster in 2024, he is no stranger to competing in their ring due to their past relationship with NJPW.

However, this time, it would be an entirely different ball game when Ospreay would don the All Elite colors and begin another exciting chapter of his wrestling career.

