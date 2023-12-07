"My first 2 months at work are in hell" - Latest AEW signee sends an interesting message

AEW recently announced the dates of its upcoming tour of Canada, which will begin in March 2024. The Jacksonville-based company will hold its weekly shows, i.e., Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision, in major Canadian cities, including Ottawa, Toronto, Quebec City, London, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Vancouver, and Calgary.

The IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay had an interesting take on the AEW's Canadian tour. The Aerial Assassin recently signed with the Tony Khan-led company and announced at Full Gear 2023 that he would join AEW early next year after winding up his ongoing NJPW deal.

Ospreay recently took to social media to take a jab at the company's tour of Canada.

"Ah my first 2 months at work are in hell I see," Ospreay tweeted.

Will Ospreay is one of the hottest prospects in professional wrestling. He rose to fame in NJPW after joining the company in 2016. Since the 30-year-old's contract expiry date broke out, reports indicated that WWE had shown interest in signing the English wrestler. Many believed that the Stamford-based promotion would be his next destination.

Ospreay, however, signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling, where he has already performed in the past due to the company's working relationship with NJPW.

Kurt Angle believes Will Ospreay is a great addition to AEW

Through his work in the Japanese promotion, Ospreay has garnered much praise from some of the biggest names in professional wrestling. Kurt Angle is among the latest stars to speak highly about The Aerial Assassin.

On The Kurt Angle Show, the Hall of Famer said Ospreay would keep the Jacksonville-based company contained by making it stick to old-school wrestling.

"Will is a European wrestler, and he's a great technician, I love his work. I think he's gonna be a great addition to that company. AEW is like the Wild West; they are doing some crazy-a** matches, but this guy will keep them contained. He will keep them sticking with the old-school wrestling technique, which is what I like, and I think Will Ospreay is one of the better ones to do that." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

