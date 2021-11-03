Latest AEW Full Gear 2021 match card

AEW is set to present its fourth and final pay-per-view of 2021 with Full Gear on 13th November.

Full Gear is shaping up pretty well and, after the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, new matches have been added to the card. Let's take a look at the latest Full Gear match card.

After exceeding fans' expectations with AEW All Out, Tony Khan will try to keep the momentum intact. All Out became one of AEW's biggest successes. The likes of Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Ruby Soho made their debuts at the event.

Full Gear will be held on 13th November from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. The main event will feature AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Adam 'Hangman' Page with the title on the line.

Let's look at other matches taking place at AEW Full Gear 2021.

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hangman Page (AEW world Title)

Britt Baker (c) vs. Tay Conti (AEW Women's championship)

Lucha Bros (c) vs. FTR (AEW Tag-Team Titles)

Darby Allin vs. MJF

Finals of the AEW Title Eliminator Tournament

Inner Circle vs. American Top Team with Dan Lambert (Minneapolis Street Fight)

Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo vs. Cody Rhodes with Arn Anderson & PAC

What will happen in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals on Full Gear?

The finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament will be something the fans will keep an eye on.

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson were the clear favorites to enter the finals. However, in a recent update, Jon Moxley is set to take a break from wrestling as he has entered into an inpatient alcohol treatment program.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery.

This leaves Bryan Danielson as the clear favorite to win the entire tournament. Danielson beat Eddie Kingston in the first semifinals on Rampage.

While Moxley won't be available to wrestle, fans are waiting for an update on the second semifinals where the former WWE Champion was to face Orange Cassidy.

Cassidy could end up in the finals due to Moxley's absence. This is something that is yet to be announced, but fans could witness Cassidy lock horns with The American Dragon at Full Gear 2021.

