Latest update on AEW signing significant former WWE name - Reports

AEW has reportedly made a significant addition to its staff with the hiring of former WWE employee Adam Hopkins.

Although not a well-known name in the business, Hopkins' extensive experience in communication and public relations during his 26-year tenure with WWE make him an excellent addition to Tony Khan's promotion.

According to a report from Fightful Select, several individuals within the company were thrilled about Hopkins' hiring and eagerly awaited his arrival at the Dynamite tapings in St. Louis.

While the exact role Hopkins will fill is yet to be confirmed, it is speculated that he will join AEW's communications department.

According to reports, Adam Hopkins received numerous well-wishes on his departure from WWE. He was a "big part of building the Triple H vision of NXT," and his expertise in communication and public relations will undoubtedly be an asset to promotion.

This move is a clear indication of AEW's commitment to expanding its talent pool and bringing in experienced professionals to bolster the company's infrastructure.

Tony Khan had hired another former WWE employee to AEW

AEW made a significant hire last year, bringing on board Michael Mansury, the former WWE Vice President of Global Television Productions, as the Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer. Mansury's expertise in global production makes his appointment a crucial growth for the company.

According to a report from PWInsider, Mansury was considered a key member of the Triple H administration until he left WWE several years ago.

Some employees even referred to him as the "next" Kevin Dunn, with high expectations for his career trajectory. However, when he didn't take over Dunn's position, many were surprised.

After leaving WWE, Mansury worked as an executive producer for Pat McAfee before joining ONE MMA as the Senior Vice President and Executive Producer for Global Production. He was present backstage at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

