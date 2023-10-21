AEW has signed some big names over the years. However, many recently departed from the company, including a WWE Hall of Famer's son.

The name in question is none other than the son of WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, Brock Anderson, who was removed from the AEW roster page on Friday, after which many speculated that he may have left the promotion.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, Anderson's contract with the company has expired, and he has officially left the company.

Brock Anderson competed in his final match with the company on the August 12 episode of Collision, where he came up short in capturing the TNT Championship against Luchasaurus. He appeared on the company's YouTube show Dark at the start of this year and on ROH TV.

We will have to wait and see what the future holds for Brock Anderson in professional wrestling. The young superstar could follow the same path as Brian Pillman Jr., now known as Lexis King, and sign with WWE.

Former AEW star Brock Anderson names his favorite wrestler growing up

Former AEW star Brock Anderson recently mentioned that his favorite wrestler growing up was The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels.

Brock is the son of wrestling legend Arn Anderson, and the 26-year-old was signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2021 until his contract with the company expired recently.

On a recent episode of the ARN podcast, Brock Anderson stated that he was a huge fan of Shawn Michaels growing up and was inspired to become a professional wrestler after watching The Undertaker against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25:

"So my favorite growing up was The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels. He was my favorite, hands down, and he was part of the match that actually made me really want to become a wrestler. Him and 'Taker, that first one, WrestleMania 25." [H/T WrestlingInc]

