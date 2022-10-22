"Leave!" - WWE veteran urges AEW star to walk away from promotion if unhappy with Tony Khan's booking (Exclusive)

Over the past few months, AEW President Tony Khan has signed various talents across independent promotions. This, according to fans, has resulted in overcrowding and poor talent bookings. In light of a recent controversial match, Vince Russo highlighted that AEW star Athena should 'leave' the promotion if she is unhappy there.

The former WWE Superstar faced Jody Threat on DARK: Elevation, which featured a scary spot. Her opponent seemingly forgot what had to be done next. Athena took that moment to attack Jody with punches that seemed quite stiff, leading to speculation that she was lashing out in frustration.

It was later reported that Tony Khan and management approached and spoke to both the stars following the match.

During a recent exclusive with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former WWE writer stated if Athena is unhappy, she should take a page out of his book and walk away from the promotion:

"If Athena is unhappy in AEW, and things were promised to her that were not delivered on, Athena do what I did numerous times. Leave! Leave!" [6:50 - 7:02]

Russo further talked about how if talents are unhappy, they should not take out their frustrations in the ring:

"Nobody should be unhappy, especially with what they're doing for a living. So, that's the sad part about this, Chris, if that in fact is a fact. Then we are talking about Athena's frustration being taken out on an innocent third party that has nothing to do with booking Athena." [8:03 - 8:27]

Check out the entire interview below:

Vince Russo advised Athena to 'talk to someone' if she is frustrated in AEW

Vince Russo has been associated with the wrestling industry for nearly three decades. He worked with WWE and WCW in the early 90s and has witnessed the drastic transformation the industry has undergone since then.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Vince Russo weighed in on the events of the controversial match:

"And from what I understand it was the girl's hometown. So, she kind of froze like a deer in the headlights. So, when she got out there, she may have forgotten some of her spots. Forgetting one of her spots caused Athena to literally go mental on this girl."

Rasslin’ With Marks @rasslinwithmrks



Anyways… So if the Athena stuff was just “stiff wrestling” to you #AEW cultists, why is the company copyright striking the clip? I’ve seen clips from their actual TV shows and PPVs last longer than that one has. Save me your virtue signaling about misogyny.Anyways… So if the Athena stuff was just “stiff wrestling” to you #AEW cultists, why is the company copyright striking the clip? I’ve seen clips from their actual TV shows and PPVs last longer than that one has. Save me your virtue signaling about misogyny.Anyways… https://t.co/JQjBiCzLkM

On Dynamite last week, Hangman Page suffered a severe concussion during his title match against Jon Moxley, causing the match to end prematurely. This led to fans being enraged and Tony Khan coming under fire for the seeming rise in accidents and injuries in the ring.

Do you think Athena should consider leaving AEW? Sound off in the comments.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : 0 votes