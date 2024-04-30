Legend says Steve Austin leaving WWE to join AEW after rejecting WrestleMania 40 spot is impossible

Stone Cold Steve Austin leaving WWE to join AEW is not going to happen as it is not possible, said a wrestling legend. Austin recently rejected a spot at WrestleMania 40 after being unable to come to terms.

The legend who said this is none other than WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. Nash was speaking on his Kliq This podcast when he was asked if AEW could bring in Austin as commissioner to improve the product. Nash downright played it down, saying it was not going to be possible for the Texas Rattlesnake.

“Number one, Steve ain't doing anything every week. Nor is anybody in that realm in their life,” he said. [47:36 - 47:49]

Moreover, Stone Cold Steve Austin is a WWE loyalist, and it would be hard to see him work for another wrestling company after his history with the WWE.

Jim Ross speculated why Steve Austin at WrestleMania 40 did not work

Jim Ross is a very good friend of Stone Cold Steve Austin, and he has given his opinion on why the latter did not show up during WrestleMania 40 Night Two's main event to help out Cody Rhodes.

Ross was speaking on his Grilling JR podcast when he suggested money was why the legendary Texan did not appear at Mania.

"I haven't talked to Steve in several weeks, but I'm assuming that, if I was guessing, and that's all it would be right now, as I sit here in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, I would say that cash had a major role in why Austin was not at WrestleMania this year. Because there was a spot there at the end where all those guys were getting their flowers, their props, their attaboys, and getting their stuff over et cetera, et cetera that would have fit Steve perfectly," said Ross.

In the end, Austin's spot where he could have made a comeback was taken by the Undertaker, and he ended up chokeslamming The Rock to help Cody win the undisputed title at 'Mania.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Kliq This and give an H/T to Sportskeeda.