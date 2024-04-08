[VIDEO] Hilarious fan footage of what The Undertaker did off-camera after attacking The Rock at WrestleMania 40

The ending of WrestleMania 40 was magical, with The Undertaker playing a part in making it so. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared during the main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, where he chokeslammed The Rock before immediately leaving.

Right after The Final Boss hit a Rock Bottom on John Cena, The Deadman's gong sounded at Lincoln Financial Field. The lights went out to signal his arrival, with the same thing happening as he left the ring. The Undertaker wasn't seen on camera after that spot, but a few WWE fans at WrestleMania 40 spotted him rushing to the back.

Footage of 'Taker making his way to the backstage area has surfaced on the internet. One fan posted a video of the legend jogging his way back, which is obviously way different from WWE's presentation of him. It is equally surreal and hilarious to see The Undertaker like this right after a major return:

Expand Tweet

Following The Deadman's disappearance, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes were left on their own. The Tribal Chief looked to be in control but he spent a bit too much time hitting Seth Rollins with a steel chair, which led to his downfall. The American Nightmare pinned him to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The Undertaker was one of multiple stars who appeared in the match between Rhodes and Reigns, with his impact possibly being the largest. It led to one of the happiest moments in WWE history, as Cody's family and a few of his locker room peers came out to celebrate with him before WrestleMania 40 went off the air.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Did you enjoy The Undertaker's cameo at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion