Legendary star congratulates Rusev and Lana amid WWE return rumors (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Rusev (aka Miro) recently left All Elite Wrestling. He was signed to the promotion from 2020 to 2025. The Redeemer's stint in the Tony Khan-led company was a mixed bag because although he held the TNT Championship once, he arguably wasn't utilized adequately.

Ad

Rusev is married to CJ Perry (aka Lana). The couple tied the knot in 2016 but went their separate ways in 2023. However, they recently reconciled and are back together, as per TMZ. The Bulgarian Brute and Lana are strongly rumored to return to WWE. Amid much speculation about their future, Teddy Long sent a message to the couple.

During their stint in the Stamford-based company, Perry was Rusev's manager. They worked together in several storylines, and fans undoubtedly liked them. On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE legend Teddy Long said he was unsure whether the couple was coming back, but he congratulated them on their reconciliation.

Ad

Trending

"I really can't answer that. I don't know what really the problem was with them when they were in WWE. So I can't tell you. I don't know. But congratulations on their wedding and I wish both of them the best," said Teddy Long. [From 0:42 to 0:55]

Ad

Bill Apter says that Rusev and Lana belong together

On the abovementioned episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter said The Redeemer and Lana belonged together on TV. He was interested to see what the future held for the couple.

"Well, they belong with each other, storyline-wise. Fans all over the internet knew they were broken up and they weren't together anymore and they went their separate ways. Now if they come back in, they can shoot an angle on how did they get back together again. This is the new Rusev-Lana era," said Apter. [From 0:42 to 0:56 to 1:20]

Ad

In WWE, The Bulgarian Brute won the United States Championship thrice. He recently locked horns with Alberto El Patron at an event.

If you use quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE